HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.93. 1,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $755.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.85.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

