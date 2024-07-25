HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 621.57% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.600-22.800 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.79. 2,091,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $356.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

