HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Issues Earnings Results

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HDB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 302,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.