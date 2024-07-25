Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 436,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 639,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

HWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

