Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 27,735 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 346.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

V traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.28. 6,468,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

