Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 400,000 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $204,394,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,302,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,360,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,735,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK stock remained flat at $26.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.52. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.09.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

