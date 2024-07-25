Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 138,300 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 245,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

