Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 257,000 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 257,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.1 %

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.