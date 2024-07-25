Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.93% of Baozun worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Price Performance

BZUN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 191,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,839. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Baozun Profile

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

