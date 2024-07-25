Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,655 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 263,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 78,362,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,593,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 4.80. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

