Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.85 Million in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 649,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.49% of Organogenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Organogenesis had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

