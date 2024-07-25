Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,397,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 376,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

