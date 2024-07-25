Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,129. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.