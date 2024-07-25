Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 151,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.18. 1,669,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

