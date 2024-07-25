Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 366,800 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after buying an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112,656 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 673,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

