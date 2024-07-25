Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 65,532 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 1,083,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

