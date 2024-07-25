Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $8.96 Million Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 249,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.55% of Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE BYON traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $614.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.70.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.