Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 361,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,342. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

