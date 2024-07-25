Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 12,548,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

