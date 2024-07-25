Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

WTS traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.88.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

