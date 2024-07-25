Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.