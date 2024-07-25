HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Down to $30.70

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $29.69. HealthStream shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 23,357 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

