Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0643 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $55.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.10851 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06522463 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $46,723,808.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

