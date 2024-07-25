Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

