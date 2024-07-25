Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00006330 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $148.30 million and approximately $23,698.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,170.19 or 1.00069815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071112 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15319381 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,406.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.