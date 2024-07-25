Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,553,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,728,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

