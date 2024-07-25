holoride Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.21 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $39,653.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.72 or 0.04827038 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0037823 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50,149.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

