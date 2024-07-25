Hooked Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.25 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $84.44 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.51732975 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $11,758,547.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

