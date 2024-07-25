Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hub Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 179.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

