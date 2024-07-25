Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.46 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 1,794,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,645,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.69.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

