Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.46 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 1,794,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,645,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.