Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.26. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,259,730 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 78.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

