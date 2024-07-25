Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,056 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $73,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.30. The company had a trading volume of 892,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.10.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

