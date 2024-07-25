Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 million-$94.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.3 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.
Impinj Trading Down 5.6 %
PI traded down $8.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. 899,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.49 and a beta of 1.78.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PI
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.