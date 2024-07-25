Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 million-$94.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.3 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

Impinj Trading Down 5.6 %

PI traded down $8.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. 899,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

