Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 183,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 203,663 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.56.

INDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at $36,011,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the first quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Indivior by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

