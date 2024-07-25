Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1,888.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

INFY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,096. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

