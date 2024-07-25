Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 308.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 29.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 184.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

