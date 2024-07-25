Insider Buying: Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris acquired 4,000 shares of Manchester & London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £27,840 ($36,006.21).

Manchester & London Trading Up 2.1 %

Manchester & London stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 694 ($8.98). The company had a trading volume of 171,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 748.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.56. Manchester & London has a 1-year low of GBX 409 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($10.99). The stock has a market cap of £278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 540.54%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.