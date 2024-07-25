Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Chairman Sells 25,823 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,517,572.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Randolph Morse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE BRDG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 246,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $946.14 million, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

