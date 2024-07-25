Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Insider Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 869,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.55 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

