Insider Selling: TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$11,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$11,000.00.
Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.
Shares of CVE:TNR opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. TNR Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
