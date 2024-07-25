Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.37. 574,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,859. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

