Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.68. 1,090,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,731. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

