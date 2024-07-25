InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.46. 17,497,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.