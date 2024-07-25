InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

