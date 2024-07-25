InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after buying an additional 254,887 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 523,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 777,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,875. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

