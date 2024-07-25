InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 160,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

