InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 5,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.18. 96,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,847. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $172.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

