InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

