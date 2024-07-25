InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $12,936,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $8,232,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $5,861,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 762.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 113,121 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 149,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

