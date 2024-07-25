InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $2,082,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 640.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PDEC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 15,063 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

